Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has commenced his hosting duties for the upcoming edition of reality TV show 'Bigg Boss'.

On Friday, Salman was spotted on the sets of BB 19, looking dapper in a black tuxedo.

Also Read | 'Nobody 2' Review: Bob Odenkirk's Bloodier, Louder and Familiar Sequel Receives Mixed Response From Critics.

Have a look at his pictures here

The theme of Bigg Boss 19, "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar," brings a fresh political angle to the show, placing the contestants' power struggles and alliances at the heart of the game.

Also Read | 'Peacemaker' Season 2 Episode 1: From Justice League Retcon to Shocking Orgy Scene, 5 WTF Moments in James Gunn and John Cena's DC Series That We Can't Get Our Heads Out Of! (SPOILER ALERT).

A few days ago, the makers released the show's teaser in which Bhaijaan was seen dressed in a Nehru jacket, flanked by black cat commandos, representing the power struggles expected this season.

As per a press note, Salman, while speaking about the new twist, says, "I have been a part of Bigg Boss for a very long time now and as we all know, Bigg Boss reinvents the game every year, aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it's bound to get messy. That's when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone. After all these years, I can honestly say I'm just as kicked as you are to see how it all plays out."

The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9:00 pm and air on COLORS TV at 10:30 pm from August 24. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)