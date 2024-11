Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has dropped an inspirational poem by Rudyard Kipling and shared her feelings regarding it.

On Wednesday, The 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' actor posted a picture of the poem on Instagram and wrote, "This poem has always been a guiding light for me and I wanted to share it with you today."

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Jung Hae-In's 'Love Next Door' to Kim Soo-Hyun’s 'Queen of Tears', Here Are Five Romantic K-Dramas Which Made K-Followers Fall Irrevocably in Love.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCl31aayrGS/?img_index=1

As soon as she shared the poem on her social media platform, Arjun Kapoor reacted to the post.

Also Read | Mukund Phansalkar Passes Away; Celebs Remember Soulful Marathi Singer Known for 'Nakshatranche Dene' and 'Doghi'.

He wrote, "I have a print of this on my wall...Really helped me when I needed inspiration."

Recently, Samantha took the opportunity to connect with fans and answer their questions.

She took to her Instagram Stories to host an interactive Q&A session with her fans.

However, one comment from a social media user led to Samantha addressing the issue of body shaming head-on.

A user asked Samantha to "bulk up" a bit.

The comment read, "Please mam gain some weight please go on bulking."

Samantha posted a video message to give a strong yet graceful reply to the user.

"Another weight comment. I saw an entire thread about my weight. If you guys must know, I am on a strict anti-inflammatory diet which is required for my condition which prevents me from putting on weight, keeps in a certain weight bracket and keeps me in a sweet spot with my condition (myositis). Stop judging people. Let them be, live and let live. Please guys, it's 2024," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in the action series, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

It was written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), is the Indian instalment of the global 'Citadel' franchise.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' premiered on Prime Video on November 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)