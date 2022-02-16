New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt paid his heartfelt tribute to the iconic musician Bappi Lahiri who left for his heavenly abode at the age of 69 on Tuesday night.

Sanjay took to his Twitter handle to share a throwback picture of the late actor, and wrote, "Shocked to hear about #BappiLahiri Ji's demise. Bappi Da, you have left the world, but you will stay in our hearts forever. Deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti."

Also Read | Bappi Lahiri Once Said He Owes His Successful Bollywood Career to Lata Mangeshkar.

For the unversed, Lahiri has crooned one of the most iconic pop songs of Indian cinema- 'Tamma Tamma', that was picturised on Sanjay and Madhuri Dixit from their 1990 action film 'Thanedaar.'

Lahiri's iconic songs also include 'Disco Dancer', 'Pyar Bina Chain Kahaan Re', 'Pag Ghungroo Bandhe', 'Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy', 'Tune Maari Entriyan' among others.

Also Read | A Thursday Movie Review: Yami Gautam Leads the Charge in This Surprisingly Pacy Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

His cremation ceremony will take place on Thursday morning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)