Helsinki (Finland) [India], March 12 (ANI): Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is currently vacationing in Finland with his wife Maanayata Dutt and children Shahraan and Iqra.

On Wednesday, Sanjay took to Instagram and posted breathtaking pictures of the northern lights. He also bumped into fellow Indians and shared a quality time with them there.

Also Read | IIFA Awards 2025 Telecast Details: When and Where To Watch 25th Edition of IIFA Awards on Television.

Sanjay could be seen chanting 'Har Har Mahadev' with a few Indian men.

"Bholenath's presence knows no boundaries. Meeting fellow Indians in Finland, the magic of the Northern Lights, and the love of family by my side, it couldn't get any better.Jai Bholenath," he captioned the post.

Also Read | 'Sathiya Gaye Hai': Ranbir Kapoor REACTS As Aamir Khan Mistakes Him for Ranveer Singh, Suggests Mr Perfectionist Should Retire (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHGHiy0NBWb/?hl=en&img_index=1

Meanwhile, on the professional front, recently, Sanjay visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings ahead of his upcoming film release.

The film, which sees him collaborating with actor Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar, is generating significant buzz.

The project, produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, features a stellar ensemble cast that includes R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

The movie is said to be based on true events from the history of India's Intelligence Agencies, focusing on the rise of R&AW. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)