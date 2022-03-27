There is nothing quite like a grandparent's love. Actor Sara Ali Khan feels blessed to have her "badi amma" and veteran star Sharmila Tagore around her. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a collage of two throwback pictures with her grandmother. The first picture was from Sara's childhood, wherein she could be seen sitting on Sharmila's lap, who was hugging her from behind. Sara Ali Khan Posts a Set of Dreamy Photos Along With a Heart-Warming Caption From Ladakh!

The other picture was from Sharmila's 76th birthday bash, where Sara was seen hugging her badi amma from behind, "From holding me to holding you. Love you Badi Amma," she captioned the post. Sara is the firstborn of Sharmila's son Saif Ali Khan with his first wife Amrita Singh. The former couple also has a son named Ibrahim. Sara Ali Khan Is Sunkissed and Damn Gorg As She Turns Cover Girl for a Magazine! (View Pics).

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Story Below:

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Story For Badi Ammi Sharmila Tagore (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking of Sara's work projects, the actor is currently busy shooting for 'Gaslight', which also features Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next.

