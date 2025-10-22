Washington DC [US], October 22 (ANI): Actress and singer Scarlett Johansson addresses reports that she is set to star in Disney's live-action adaptation of its 2010 animated hit 'Tangled', according to People.

When she asked about the possibility of playing villain Mother Gothel in the project, she responded, "Is there a real possibility?."

She added, "I think anything is possible. What would excite me about it would be the opportunity to work with Michael Gracey, who is attached to direct the film, because he is just absolutely an extraordinary visionary. Any actor would love to have that collaboration with him."

News first broke that Disney was developing a live-action version of Tangled with The Greatest Showman director Gracey back in December 2024.

As Deadline reported on October 9, Disney paused development on the movie in April after its live-action adaptation of Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, underperformed at the box office.

Casting has not been formally announced, but Johansson is expected to portray Mother Gothel, the villain who captures Rapunzel in the movie. Donna Murphy voiced that character in the original 2010 animated film, according to People.

'Tangled' is loosely based on the fairy tale of Rapunzel, as well as the German fairy tale collections published by the Brothers Grimm in the 19th century.

The movie follows Princess Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), who escapes from the tower where Gothel raised her after she kidnapped Rapunzel from her parents' kingdom. Rapunzel embarks on an adventure and eventually reunites with her parents with the help of the outlaw Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi), according to People.

Johansson was seen on the big screen in this year's Jurassic World: Rebirth and The Phoenician Scheme. Her debut as a director, Eleanor the Great, is in theatres now. (ANI)

