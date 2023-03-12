Cricketer KL Rahul never misses a chance to compliment his wife and actress Athiya Shetty. As Athiya turned showstopper for designer Namrata Joshipura at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2023, KL Rahul took to Instagram and showered love on her. Lakme Fashion Week: Sushmita Sen Channels Her Inner Miss Universe As She Walks for Designer Anushree Reddy (Watch Video).

Sharing a video of Athiya walking the ramp, KL Rahul dropped a pink heart emoji and tagged his wife. Athiya shared KL Rahul's Instagram post on her story and expressed her gratitude. "Love you," she wrote in response to KL Rahul's story. Athiya slayed the ramp walk in a purple outfit.

Athiya Shetty At Lakmé Fashion Week 2023

KL Rahul's Reaction

KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's (Suniel is Athiya's father) farmhouse in Khandala. The duo was in a relationship for three years before they got married. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are Married! Check Out Beautiful Pics From Their Khandala Wedding!

After tying the knot, in a joint post, the couple wrote, "'In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends, relatives and family members. Athiya's dear friends Akansha Ranjan, Anshula Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Krishna Shroff, and Diana Penty were part of the guest list. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, were invited as well.

