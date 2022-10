Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez, who was set to appear on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', shared with her fans hours before the scheduled appearance that she's been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to E! News, in an Instagram post, alongside a photo of herself cuddled up on a couch, Selena shared, "I'm not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok. A friendly reminder that covid is still out there."

"Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all," the 30-year-old added.

Before being diagnosed, Gomez was set to appear on the late-night show to promote her upcoming documentary, 'Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me', which will give fans a glimpse into her mental health journey over the years, reported Fox News.

Ahead of the documentary's November 4 premiere, Gomez spoke to Vanity Fair about sharing her deeply personal story with the world.

"As nervous as I am to put out something this personal, in my heart I know now is this time. I hope that by sharing my experience and difficulties, it will help people feel inspired to share their own stories. And to have hope that things can and will get better," she told the outlet, as per Fox News. (ANI)

