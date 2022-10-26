Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's hit film 'Brashmastra' is all set to stream on OTT but the latter is in no mood to promote it all over again.

On Wednesday, Alia took to Instagram and dropped a funny video of her husband.

In the clip, Ranbir is seen fulminating against "more promotions" for Ayan Mukerji's directorial.

"Nahi bhai hogaya (No, brother, it's over). I'm done. I'm done with Brahmastra promotions, I'm done with Ayan Mukerji," Ranbir is seen telling it to someone over a call.

Ranbir continued, "Itna toh Alia ne film mein 'Shiva, Shiva' nahi bola hoga. Khud dance karke bhoot ban chuka hun main. Alia ki awaaz baith chuki hai har event pe Kesariya gaate gaate. 150 drone uda diya, 250 laddoo baath diye. Ab kya karun? Sab ke ghar jau, personally sabko bolu 'devi aur sajjano humari film Brahmastra Disney+ Hostar pe arahi hai, please dekhiye, please dekhiye. (Not even Alia has said 'Shiva, Shiva' so many times in the film. I've become a ghost by dancing so much. Alia has lost her voice by singing Kesariya at every event. We have flown 150 drones and distributed 250 sweets. What should I do now? Go to everyone's home, personally ask them 'ladies and gentlemen our film Brahmastra is coming on Disney+ Hostar, please watch it')."

Ranbir also said that he has other important things in his life right now, such as prepping for the birth of his first child. "Brahmastra monster hit hai. Aur ye kya, Ayan ko lagta hai ki Brahmastra ke alawa meri life hi nahi hai. Baap ban ne wala hu mai, such a big moment in my life," Ranbir Kapoor is seen saying just when he is interrupted by Ayan's call.

"Hey Ayan. We must. Ya ya, we must promote. Correct. Ya ya, let's do it. Sabko dekhni padegi (Everyone has to watch) Brahmastra, right. Okay. Yes sir, light is coming," Ranbir said when Ayan called him.

After disconnecting Ayan's call, Ranbir took a cushion and started hitting his face with it

Alia captioned the clip by writing, "Hard facts."

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', which was released in September 2022, is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. On the other hand, Junoon, the queen of dark forces is also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra.

Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in the first part. If reports are to be believed, the second part will feature Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It will be interesting to see how the Astraverse develops in the sequel to 'Brahmastra' and beyond.

The film will start its OTT journey with Disney+ Hotstar on November 4. (ANI)

