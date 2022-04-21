New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) K-pop band SEVENTEEN will be back with their fourth full-length album 'Face the Sun' on May 27, their management agency PLEDIS Entertainment announced on Thursday.

The title and the release date of the new album comes days after the 13-member band released their first full-fledged English single "Darl+ing" on April 15.

According to a press release shared by the agency, SEVENTEEN teased the first glimpse into the upcoming album in a teaser that featured "the stills of a staircase, ropes, the sun, a map and a structure".

The band -- consisting of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino -- had previously teased that through the new album they will tell stories that they hold closer to their hearts than ever, imbued with thoughts and feelings they have kept to themselves until now.

Pre-order for 'Face the Sun' begins on April 22 (KST). More information can be found on Weverse, a fan community forum.

In March, PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed that the K-pop stage-breakers were planning to release a full album in May.

Known for popular songs such as "Shining Diamond", "Home;Run", "Ah! Love" and "Beautiful", the group also announced plans for a world tour in 2022 on the final day of 'SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND', their fan event which was held last month.

