Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday visited the Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple in Shirdi along with daughter, actor Suhana Khan. The 58-year-old star's visit to the famous temple, located at Shirdi town in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, came two days after he paid obeisance at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Reasi district. Ahead of Dunki's Release, Shah Rukh Khan Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple With Daughter Suhana Khan (Watch Video).

His manager Pooja Dadlani accompanied Shah Rukh and Suhana as they made their way into the temple surrounded by police and security personnel. The actor is looking forward to the release of Dunki, his third and last film of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan Returns to Mumbai After Offering Prayers at Vaishno Devi Shrine for the Success of Dunki (Watch Video).

SRK and His Daughter Suhana Visit Saibaba Temple :

#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan visited and offered prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, in Shirdi, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/e5WOUxDPfE — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is a comedy drama based on an illegal immigration technique donkey flight. It will hit the screens on December 21.

Suhana, 23, recently made her acting debut with the Netflix film The Archies.