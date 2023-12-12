Shah Rukh Khan recently made a visit to the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, just ahead of the release of his upcoming film Dunki. The Bollywood superstar, on Tuesday, returned to Mumbai and was clicked at the Kalina airport. His purpose for the visit was to seek blessings for the success of his next release, Dunki. Interestingly, this isn't the first time SRK has visited Vaishno Devi. Exactly a year ago, on December 12, 2022, he made a similar visit before the release of his films Pathaan and Jawan. On a related note, Dunki has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and features an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in significant roles. The film will hit theatres on December 21, 2023. Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Visits Jammu & Kashmir’s Iconic Vaishno Devi Temple Ahead of the Film’s Release (Watch Video).

SRK Returns To Mumbai After Visit To Vaishno Devi:

