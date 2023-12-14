Following pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine earlier, Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan were spotted seeking blessings at Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi on December 14. A video posted by ANI captured the father-daughter duo respectfully navigating the temple premises. While SRK opted for casual attire, Suhana looked radiant in traditional wear. Shah Rukh's longtime manager, Pooja Dadlani, accompanied them. Shah Rukh Khan Returns to Mumbai After Offering Prayers at Vaishno Devi Shrine for the Success of Dunki (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan With Daughter Suhana Khan:

#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan visited and offered prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, in Shirdi, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/e5WOUxDPfE — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

