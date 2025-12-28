Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI): Actor Sheena Chohan, who earlier this year made her Hindi-language feature film debut in the biopic "Sant Tukaram" earlier this year, has been roped in for "Arjunanin Allirani," a Tamil-language drama centred on folk artists and caste discrimination.

The film, written by acclaimed Tamil author B. Jeyamohan and directed by Vino Vikraman Pillai ("Kafir"), will feature music by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, as per Variety.

The project marks Chohan's foray into Tamil cinema.

"Arjunanin Allirani" follows two impoverished artists -- a folk dance performer and a Dalit singer -- whose relationship forms the heart of the narrative. The story traces the female lead's journey through family tragedy and her eventual pursuit of justice through her art.

In the film, produced by Irfan Khan for EBG Films, Chohan will portray Rani, a character whose arc spans from her teenage years to middle age across four distinct life phases. The role requires extensive martial arts training, including Chilambattam, a traditional Tamil stick-fighting technique.

Excited about the project, Chohan told Variety, "I did so much theatre and acting training, that it's a waste to do a flat character."

"Also, if you have your acting skills sharpened, you can, and should, give what appears to be a one-note character more depth - of course the most important thing is to be a blank page for your director and give them what they want for the story, but no real people are shallow and morally simple, so I don't like any of my characters to be," she said. (ANI)

