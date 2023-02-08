Actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to recreate Salman Khan's super hit track "Character Dheela" in his upcoming film Shehzada. On Wednesday, the makers of the film unveiled the teaser of their fourth song "Character Dheela 2.0" Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared the teaser which he captioned, "Kya? Bantu ka character dheela hai!! #CharacterDheela2." 'Character Dheela 2.0' will be out on February 9, 2023. Shehzada Song Mere Sawaal Ka: Kartik Aaryan Wants Kriti Sanon's Attention in This Catchy Number.

Character Dheela 2.0 Teaser

Soon after Kartik shared the teaser of the song fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons. "Bantu kare toh saala character dheela hai?," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Cha gye sir." "You just getting more & more hot like," another fan commented. The song is an official remake of the track "Character Dheela" from Salman Khan's super hit film Ready. The original track received massive responses from the fans.

It was penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Amrita Kak. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 17, 2023. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Shooting Gets Complete, Confirms Salman Khan!

Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role. Apart from this, he also has director Kabir Khan's next untitled film, Hansal Mehta's next Captain India and a romantic musical Satyaprem Ki Katha, which marks his second collaboration with Kiara Advani after the blockbuster hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.