Kartik Aaryan dropped Shehzada's "Mere Sawaal Ka" song promo today and it looks fun. Sung by Shashwat Singh and Shalmali Kholgade, the track sees Kartik chasing Kriti for attention. Even though little glimpse, the melody is catchy and vibrant. The full song will be out on February 2 at 11 AM IST. Check out the promo below. Shehzada Song Munda Sona Hoon Main: Kartik Aaryan Is 'Aashiq' of Kriti Sanon in This Lively Dance Number (Watch Video).

Watch "Mere Sawaal Ka" Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)