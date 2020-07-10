Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday urged people who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate their plasma for the treatment of patients undergoing coronavirus treatment.

The 'Dhadkan' actor took to Twitter to share filmmaker Raj Kumar Hirani's tweet where he had posted a short clip from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office explaining how plasma donation is important in the battle against coronavirus.

Also Read | Fighter: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Film Sets in Mumbai to Be Dismantled and Re-Erected in Hyderabad?.

Sharing the tweet, Shilpa said that the country can only win the war against coronavirus by joining the forces together.

"The war with COVID-19 can only be won when we join forces to defeat it. To be a part of Mission Platina, the world's largest plasma therapy trial and treatment, enroll here along with adequate information: http://plasmayoddha.in@RajkumarHirani | @CMOMaharashtra | @OfficeofUT " she tweeted.

Also Read | Radhe Shyam: Anushka Shetty Shares the First Look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Film, Says 'Looking Forward to It' (View Post).

Shilpa also added a link to the tweet following which users can get detailed information regarding blood plasma donation process. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)