Ananya Panday is looking forward to her regional debut with none other than Kabir Singh fame, Vijay Deverakonda. The duo is collaborating for Puri Jagannadh's fighter and their shooting was midway when coronavirus played a spoilsport. While earlier the makers had planned to shoot the film in Mumbai, they are now reconsidering their decision, keeping in mind the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city. The new plan is to shift their base to Hyderabad. Ananya Panday On Her First Meeting With Vijay Deverakonda: 'Sometimes I Forget I Am Also An Actor When I See Actors'.

As per new reports online, the director has convinced Karan Johar (who will present and distribute the film's Hindi version) to dismantle their shooting sets in Mumbai and re-erect them in Hyderabad. Considering the city is still a coronavirus hotspot in the country and the monsoon season has already begun, it's wise to destroy them before they get destroyed. The filmmaker cum producer has willingly given his nod and the process of dismantling their sets will begin soon. Fighter is an out and out entertainer and Deverakonda fans are certainly in for a treat with his new outing. After Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Fighter, Puri Jagannadh To Collaborate With Salman Khan?

Fighter will be dubbed in all South-Indian languages and Vijay Deverakonda will be reading his lines himself for the Hindi version as well. The movie is among the many releases whose shooting was stalled amid the pandemic. While the film industry is slowly coming back on track, few producers and actor are still apprehensive and concerned about stepping out of their homes and reporting to the sets. Hopefully, things will start getting back to normal by next month.

