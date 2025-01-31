Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Director Shoojit Sircar shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets during the making of the film Piku, which starred Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and the late Irrfan Khan in lead roles.

Piku, a comedy-drama, is widely regarded as one of the best Bollywood films in its genre. The critics appreciate the film for its unique storyline and the stellar performances of its lead cast.

Taking to his Instagram handle, filmmaker Shoojit shared a photo in which he was seen having an intense discussion with actress Deepika Padukone before a burst-out scene in the film.

He wrote, "PIKU" BTS, an intense discussion before the burst out scene". In the image, Shoojit is seen sitting cross-legged while explaining something to Deepika, who is intently listening to the director.

Shoojit Sircar's last directorial was 'I Want To Talk,' starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.

'I Want To Talk' explores themes of resilience, human connection, and the emotional journey of a father striving to rebuild his fractured relationship with his daughter.

The film follows the life of Arjun Sen, a talkative Bengali man who has lived the "American Dream."

Arjun's life takes a dramatic turn when he learns he has just 100 days to live. This news forces him to confront his mortality, prompting a deep reflection on his life choices.

His quest for reconciliation with his estranged seven-year-old daughter becomes the core of the story, marking an emotional and transformative journey filled with hope, redemption, and poignant father-daughter moments.

In a statement shared by the film's team, director Shoojit shared his excitement and said, "I Want To Talk is a poignant reminder of the indomitable power of human connection and resilience. I've always been fascinated by the complexities of human relationships and how they can help one heal and transform."

He continued, "Through this film, I wanted to tell a story that would not only touch hearts but also spark meaningful conversations and inspire audiences to cherish every moment with their loved ones."

'I Want To Talk' is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. (ANI)

