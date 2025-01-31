BTS needs no introduction. From their electrifying performances to their heartfelt messages about mental health and unity, these seven stars have captured hearts across the globe. With their music breaking records and influence shaping pop culture, BTS is more than just a band; they’re a worldwide phenomenon. Known for their loyal fanbase, ARMY, they are a force to be reckoned with. So, when controversy arises around them, it's bound to create waves, and this time, it's Emilia Pérez actress Karla Sofía Gascón at the centre. The Oscar-nominated Spanish actress should have chosen her words carefully about the septet in her old post. She wrote some racist comments in her now-deleted post which caused quite a mess. BTS Jungkook, V and IVE’s Jang Wonyoung Win Defamation Case Against Sojang, YouTuber Receives 2 Year Prison Sentence and 200 Million KRW Fine.

Karla Sofía Gascón Faces Backlash for Racist BTS Post

Karla Sofía Gascón, recently faced a storm of backlash after an old post on X (formerly known as Twitter) resurfaced. These now-deleted posts contained derogatory comments aimed at BTS, with one particularly offensive post referring to the group in a racist and inappropriate manner. In particular, regarding BTS, she wrote, “I’m fed up with the fact that every time I go looking for important news on Twitter, I get 200 of the f*cking Chinese BTS or 200 touching their d*cks.” (as per the translation and Koreaboo) Naturally, the internet was quick to react, with fans and critics alike voicing their outrage over her comments. BTS Jungkook’s ‘Standing Next to You’ Plagiarised? Vietnamese Singer Under Fire for Alleged Copy of Golden Maknae’s Hit Track, ARMY Trends #StopCopyingBTS.

Karla Sofía Gascón's Post

Karla Sofía Gascón Post (Photo Credits: X)

Karla Sofía Gascón's Translated Post

This is the translation of the racist post that this woman made about BTS. #KarlaSofiaGasconIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/kTL2tis81R — SUGA HOUSE 🐍🔥 (@MinAgustD_BTS) January 31, 2025

It seems ARMY are fuming over Karla Sofía Gascón’s comments about BTS. Reddit users simply can’t get over what she said, with many expressing their frustration and disappointment over her offensive remarks, calling for accountability.

Not Okay...

What's the point of having so many awards if you're not worth it as a person? Why do we allow people like this to be on tv? There are so many people in the world and people like this have opportunities that others deserve more.#KarlaSofiaGasconIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/j4uiEKiHap — SUGA HOUSE 🐍🔥 (@MinAgustD_BTS) January 31, 2025

Why Karla?

karla sofía gascón currently nominated for best actress at the Oscar’s for Emilia Perez has made racist and derogatory remarks about BTS pic.twitter.com/uhwal6TFwr — mary (@maryon4croxx) January 30, 2025

Oh Please

Reddit Comment (Photo Credits: Reddit)

No Way Karla

Reddit Comment (Photo Credits: Reddit)

The actress, who made history as the first openly transgender woman to be nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards, swiftly apologised, acknowledging the harm her words had caused. She issued an apology through Variety. However, it's unclear if her statement was directly addressing the BTS tweet, as the publication didn't specify. Gascón expressed, "I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well, and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2025 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).