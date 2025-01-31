Deva, the action thriller starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, is directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews. A remake of Andrrews’ Malayalam film Mumbai Police, the Hindi version comes with a different climax. Released in theatres on January 31, Deva has received a lukewarm response from critics regarding its narrative, but Kapoor’s portrayal of a rough and tough cop has been widely praised. ‘Deva’ Movie Review: A Watered Down Remake of Rosshan Andrrews’ ‘Mumbai Police’ Almost Redeemed by an Impressive Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a cop named Dev Ambre. The synopsis of the film reads, “A skilled but defiant police officer investigates a major case. The officer discovers layers of lies and betrayal during the investigation.” ‘Deva’: Danger, Extreme, Violence, Attitude – How Shahid Kapoor’s Insta Profile Highlights These Facets of His Character.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Deva’ Movie Below:

India Today: “The film shoulders on Shahid Kapoor. He brings raw energy into the narrative. An unabashed, arrogant man who can make smoke rings while smoking, does not care about the system, and shows off pelvic thrusts with a curled tongue way too many times (told ya before, Deva is kinda like our Kabir bhai) - that's Deva. And Shahid brings that version out with ease. It's a treat to watch him smoothly do the action sequences and dance as if there's no tomorrow. He is the star of the film indeed.”

Hindustan Times: “Shahid does justice to what the story requires from him. Overall, Deva had so much potential to give us a massy character, who is always on the edge, truly unpredictable. What we get is a predictable story with an in-form Shahid.”

Scroll.in: “All Deva needed was a proper story – and an eye on the clock. A movie this lean has no business lingering for 156 minutes.”

Times Now: “Shahid Kapoor shines in his role, bringing an unmatched raw intensity to Dev. His performance channels the tortured cop persona, who will remind you of Amitabh Bachchan's iconic character Vijay from Deewaar. Despite the flaws, Deva is a slow-paced and engaging investigative thriller.”

Money Control: “Say what you want about Shahid Kapoor, but the actor has undeniable rizz. He kicks, smashes heads, and pelvic thrusts aplenty as Deva Ambre, a hot-headed, rebellious cop who uses his rage to rage against a system where the corrupt can virtually get away with anything.”

NDTV Movies: “Director Rosshan Andrrews, in his first Hindi venture, adapts his own Malayalam film by not only tailoring it for the lead actor's personality -the original project was ably top-lined by Prithviraj Sukumaran -but also liberally and judiciously sprinkling a mix of masala ingredients on a good cop-bad cop whodunnit.”

