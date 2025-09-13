Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Two unidentified people opened fire at Bollywood actor Disha Patani's residence at Civil Lines, Bareilly, during the wee hours of Friday.

SSP Bareilly, Anurag Arya, confirmed the incident, stating that two motorbike-borne individuals arrived at the actor's residence and opened fire around 3:30 am.

"We received the information about the firing at retired CO Jagdish Patani by two unidentified motorbike-borne assailants. Police teams were immediately sent at the site. An FIR has been registered at the Kotwali police station under various sections. Armed police personnel have been deployed for the protection of the family members," he said.

The SSP also shared that five teams have been formed under SP City and SP Crime for further investigation.

"We will take strict action against the involved accused. I personally met the family and have assured them of their safety," he said.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani is yet to comment on the incident. (ANI)

