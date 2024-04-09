Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Tuesday celebrated the occasion of Gudi Padwa with her family. She posted pictures from the celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha treated fans with glimpses of her celebrating Gudi Padwa.

Dressed in a traditional outfit, Shraddha posed with her aunt, Padmini Kolhapure.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy Gudi Padwa Meri Insta Fam. Gudi Padwa ki aapko aur aapke parivaar ko hardik shubhkaamnaaye."

Marking the beginning of the traditional Hindu New Year, Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra and Goa. The auspicious festival derives its name from two words -- 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa', which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon.

The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season.

The festival is observed with colourful floor decorations, a special Gudhi flag garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves, and topped with upturned silver or copper vessels, street processions, dancing and festive foods like shrikhand puri.

Gudi Padwa coincides with the first day of the Chaitra Navratri and festivals like Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh, Cheti Chand and Ugadi that are celebrated in different parts of the country.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in director Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

She will be next seen in the horror comedy 'Stree 2' alongside RajKummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee in the lead role.

The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The makers of the horror comedy, the sequel to an earlier hit, officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai last April, where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year. (ANI)

