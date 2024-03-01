Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 (ANI): The arrival of celebrity guests for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant continued on Friday, with actor-couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty with family and others reaching Jamnagar to attend the grand event.

In a video clip, Ananya, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan's kids Taimur and Jeh could be seen seated inside a bus heading to the venue.

Also Read | 5 Years Of Luka Chuppi: Kartik Aaryan Takes a Stroll Down Memory Lane to Reminisce About His Comedy Film, Shares Video on Insta – WATCH.

While Sidharth and Kiara were seen making their way to the vehicle.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant.

Also Read | The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth Full Series Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Netflix's Docu-Series Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

The who's who from different fields arrived to attend the ongoing lavish celebrations. Eminent personalities like Ivanka Trump, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, among others, graced the mega event.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

The guest list also includes former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.CEO and MD ADNOC Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CEO bp Murray Auchincloss, Chairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas Barrack, CEO JC2 Ventures John Chambers, Former CEO bp Bob Dudley, President of Global Development at BMGF Christopher Elias, Executive Chairman at Exor John Elkann, and CEO of Endeavor Ari Emanuel are also expected to be in Jamnagar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)