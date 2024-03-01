Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani and his wife Tina Ambani arrived in Jamnagar to be part of the grand and star-studded pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Anil Ambani and his wife were spotted along with their sons Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul. Jai Anmol's wife, Khrisha Shah, was also pictured along with them. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan Reach Jamnagar To Celebrate Couple’s Union (Watch Video).

The mega celebrations are being attended by celebrities across fields. Prominent personalities such as Ivanka Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, his spouse Sakshi Dhoni, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan were among the high-profile guests arriving for the event. Film director Ayan Mukerji also reached the city for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations. Earlier, on Thursday, pop queen Rihanna arrived in Jamnagar along with her entourage. American singer and songwriter J Brown is also attending the grand celebrations. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Donald Trump’s Daughter Ivanka Trump Reaches Jamnagar To Attend the Functions (Watch Video).

Anil Ambani and his wife Tina Ambani At The Pre-Wedding Celebrations:

On Wednesday, the Ambani family organised 'anna seva' to seek the blessings of the local community for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After a sumptuous meal, the attendees were treated to traditional folk music. Famous Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi stole the show belting out his popular numbers. At Jogwad village near the Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family, including Radhika Merchant, served traditional Gujarati food to villagers. Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents--Viren and Shaila Merchant--also took part in the 'anna seva'.