Cannes [France], May 16 (ANI): Singer Aastha Gill, known for her songs like 'DJ wale babu' and 'Kamariya' graced the red carpet of the ongoing 78th Cannes Film festival on Friday.

Gill's debut on the Cannes red carpet showcased the singer's fashionable side. For the event, the singer wore a bold yet elegant ensemble, which quickly grabbed attention from the guests and other attendees.

Also Read | 'Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan Productions Changes Social Media DP to Indian Tricolour Amid Boycott Calls for Upcoming Film.

Aastha effortlessly exuded glamour and confidence.

"Walking the red carpet at Cannes was surreal--it felt like a dream woven with years of music, culture, and creativity. I wanted my look to reflect not just who I am as an artist, but also the vibrancy and power of where I come from. I am taking a beautiful experience back from here," said Aastha, according to a press note given by her team.

Also Read | Writer Steve Pepoon, Winner of Primetime Emmy Award for 'The Simpsons', Dies at 68 of Cardiac Amyloidosis - Know More About Him.

Apart from Aastha Gill, 'Laapataa Ladies' actress Nitanshi Goel also debuted in Cannes 2025 on Thursday.

The 17-year-old actress, known for her breakout role in the Oscar-shortlisted 'Laapataa Ladies', stepped into the global spotlight on Thursday with elegance and poise.

Dressed in a custom ivory saree by 'Jade by Monica' and Karishma, Nitanshi's ensemble served as a heartfelt tribute to the women who shaped the legacy of Hindi cinema.

Adorned with hairpins bearing the faces of screen legends like Madhubala, Nargis, Meena Kumari, Nutan, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Vyjayanthimala, Hema Malini, Rekha, and Sridevi, the young actress carried with her a lineage of cinematic brilliance onto one of the world's most prestigious stages.

Shrey and Urja styled Nitanshi's first look, which was complemented by an intricately beaded blouse crafted with pearls and delicate embroidery, echoing the aesthetic of heirloom Indian fashion. Accessories were kept minimal.

Later that evening, Nitanshi made a second appearance on the red carpet in a striking black gown adorned with gold embroidery by 'Jade by Monica' and Karishma .Nitanshi was present at Cannes for the screening of 'Dossier 137'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)