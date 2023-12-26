Pop singer Dua Lipa, who is on a vacation in India, on Tuesday visited the Humayun's Tomb and Bangla Sahib Gurdwara along with her family. Lipa's father Dukagjin Lipa shared a series of photographs and a video on Instagram. Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras Part Ways, Singer Prioritises Her Career Over Their Relationship.

"The Indian journey starts at New Delhi #humayunstomb," he captioned the post. The 28-year-old singer, popular for songs such as "Levitating" and "Houdini", recently shared pictures from her stay in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Dua Lipa Sizzles in Black and White Mini Dress Styled With 7-Inch Platform Heels (See Pics).

"Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu. sending love, light health and happiness for the year ahead (sic)" Lipa wrote in the caption of the pictures. This is not her first visit to India. She last came to the country in November 2019 for a music festival in Mumbai.