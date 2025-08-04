Global pop sensation Dua Lipa has added a third passport to her name. The singer-songwriter was officially granted Kosovar citizenship in August 2025 by Vjosa Osmani, President of the Republic of Kosovo. The honour recognises her cultural influence, deep-rooted ties to Kosovo, and her role in putting the region on the global music map. Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are Engaged! Singer Confirms Relationship Milestone in New Interview.

On August 1, Dua Lipa was formally presented with citizenship by the Kosovan President. The ceremony featured groups of young girls dressed in white, performing to her hit song "Levitating". Jonathan Hargreaves, the UK’s ambassador to Kosovo, also attended the event.

President Osmani hailed her as "one of the most iconic cultural figures in our country’s history," stating, "Dua and Kosovo have always been inseparable. From the world’s biggest stages to the hearts of millions, she’s carried our story with strength, pride, and grace. Our gratitude is endless for everything Dua has done - and continues to do - for Kosovo."

President Osmani's Post on Dua Lipa

Welcome back home, Dua! Today, by presidential decree, I had the honor of granting the citizenship of the Republic of Kosovo to one of the most iconic cultural figures in our country’s history, @DUALIPA. Dua and Kosovo have always been inseparable. From the world’s biggest… pic.twitter.com/aNlME6pocG — Vjosa Osmani (@VjosaOsmaniPRKS) July 31, 2025

Other Citizenships Held by Dua Lipa

Born in London in 1995 to Kosovan-Albanian parents who moved to the UK in the early 1990s, Dua Lipa automatically holds British citizenship by birth.

In November 2022, the Albanian government awarded her citizenship in recognition of her efforts to promote Albania through her music and global platform. Now, completing her cultural identity, she has also received a Kosovar passport.

Dua Lipa Receiving Her Albanian Citizenship

📸 | More photos of @DUALIPA receiving her Albanian citizenship today! “I loved administering the oath of allegiance to Albania for our amazing girl @DUALIPA as she gets her ￼citizenship today. We’re so proud!” — @erionveliaj pic.twitter.com/EgqigwKfSL — Dua Lipa Hungary (@dlipahungary) November 27, 2022

The singer has frequently expressed pride in her heritage, performing in both Albania and Kosovo while spotlighting their music and culture in interviews and on social media. Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Mumbai Outing: Check Out ‘Houdini’ Singer’s New Pics With Her Boyfriend Ahead of Zomato Feeding India Concert.

All You Need to Know About Dua Lipa

Since her breakthrough with her 2017 self-titled debut album, Dua Lipa has become one of pop music’s biggest stars. Her hit singles include "New Rules", an empowering anthem for young women; "Don’t Start Now", a disco-infused global smash; and "Levitating", one of the most-streamed songs of 2021. She has collaborated with major artists such as Calvin Harris, Elton John, and Megan Thee Stallion. She has also ventured into acting, with roles in films like Barbie and Argylle.

Her accolades include three Grammy Awards, six Brit Awards, and an MTV Video Music Award. Beyond music, Lipa has made waves in fashion and philanthropy, using her platform to support humanitarian causes and advocate for gender equality. As for her personal life, Dua Lipa is currently engaged to British actor Callum Turner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2025 11:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).