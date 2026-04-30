Entertainment News | Singer Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'The Unraveled Tour' Dates

Washington DC [US], April 30 (ANI): Singer Olivia Rodrigo has announced dates for 'The Unraveled Tour,' a huge 65-date run across North America, Europe, and the UK, reported Variety.

Promoted by Live Nation, the global tour kicks off Friday, September 25, in Hartford, CT, at PeoplesBank Arena and features multi-night plays in cities around the world, including Washington, DC, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Vancouver, Oakland, Las Vegas, Stockholm, Paris, Milan, and more.

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Opening acts include Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party, and Wolf Alice will join Olivia on select dates. The singer shared the tour dates on her Instagram handle.

THE UNRAVELED TOUR 2026/2027 DATES:

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September 25 -- Hartford, CTSeptember 26 -- Hartford, CT

September 29 -- Pittsburgh, PASeptember 30 -- Pittsburgh, PA

October 3 -- Washington, DCOctober 4 -- Washington, DC

October 7 -- Charlotte, NCOctober 8 -- Charlotte, NC

October 11 -- Chicago, ILOctober 12 -- Chicago, IL

October 15 -- Boston, MAOctober 17 -- Boston, MA

October 21 -- Montreal, QCOctober 22 -- Montreal, QC

October 26 -- Toronto, ONOctober 27 -- Toronto, ON

October 29 -- Columbus, OHOctober 30 -- Columbus, OH

November 7 -- Philadelphia, PANovember 8 -- Philadelphia, PA

November 11 -- Atlanta, GANovember 12 -- Atlanta, GA

November 15 -- Orlando, FLNovember 16 -- Orlando, FL

November 19 -- Sunrise, FLNovember 20 -- Sunrise, FL

November 23 -- Nashville, TNNovember 24 -- Nashville, TN

December 1 -- Vancouver, BCDecember 2 -- Vancouver, BC

December 7 -- Seattle, WADecember 8 -- Seattle, WA

December 11 -- Oakland, CADecember 12 -- Oakland, CA

December 15 -- Sacramento, CADecember 16 -- Sacramento, CA

December 19 -- Las Vegas, NVDecember 20 -- Las Vegas, NV

January 12 -- Los Angeles, CAJanuary 13 -- Los Angeles, CAJanuary 16 -- Los Angeles, CAJanuary 17 -- Los Angeles, CA

February 11 -- Brooklyn, NYFebruary 12 -- Brooklyn, NYFebruary 15 -- Brooklyn, NYFebruary 16 -- Brooklyn, NY

March 19 -- Stockholm, SwedenMarch 20 -- Stockholm, Sweden

March 23 -- Amsterdam, NetherlandsMarch 24 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands

April 1 -- Munich, GermanyApril 2 -- Munich, Germany

April 5 -- London, UKApril 6 -- London, UKApril 8 -- London, UKApril 9 -- London, UK

April 23 -- Paris, France

April 27 -- Milan, ItalyApril 28 -- Milan, Italy

May 1 -- Barcelona, SpainMay 2 -- Barcelona, Spain

Meanwhile, Rodrigo is set to appear on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' today and will make her hosting debut with double duty on 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend on May 2. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)