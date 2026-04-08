Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 8 (ANI): Sonam Bajwa is gearing up for the release of her new Punjabi film 'Pitt Siyapa'.

On Wednesday, Sonam took to Instagram and shared that her film will hit the theatres on May 1, 2026.

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She also unveiled the film's poster in which she is seen sitting in the cash counter of a shop, holding currency notes in her hands.

"Meet Nimmi, Pitt Siyapa Company di Boss, Jide Elon Musk vi tarle karda phirda ki "Nimmi ji, mere naal ikk vaari hath mila lo," Sonam captioned the post.

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The announcement has left her fans extremely excited.

"Wow...can't wait," a fan wrote.

"Congratulations Sonam," a netizen commented.

Meanwhile, Sonam was last seen in the blockbuster 'Border 2', in which she was paired opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

'Border 2' is directed by Anurag Singh and brings back Sunny Deol in the lead role. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in key roles.It is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and shows how the Army, Navy, and Air Force came together to fight as one. (ANI)

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