Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Soon after Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on social media, the mom-to-be went to attend her husband Anand Ahuja's store launch in Mumbai.

The fashion icon opted for a comfy yet classy blue pantsuit for the day, paired with white sneakers.

She accessorized her look with an initials necklace and stud earrings.

The store launch was also attended by Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor.

For the unversed, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai. (ANI)

