Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Sonu Nigam has announced a music tour, 'Satrangi Re India Tour' on his 52nd birthday. He also released a song titled 'Kahani Meri' as he turns a year older today.

Padma Shri Sonu Nigam is set to take his fans on a love-laden musical journey with his upcoming 7-city tour, Satrangi Re India Tour. It will be produced and conceptualised by NR Talent & Event Management and BookMyShow.

The 7-city tour will travel across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Shillong and Delhi-NCR. Tickles will be exclusively available on BookMyShow on August 1, 2025.

Adding to the celebration, Sonu Nigam also gifts his fans a poignant new single, 'Kahani Meri', a song that blends Hindustani and Carnatic classical influences and was filmed in the breathtaking landscapes of Leh, poetically mirroring life's quiet introspection and soulful journey.

In a heartwarming gesture, Sonu Nigam launched the song today alongside his youngest fan, Vedarrth, who shares his birthday with him. Composed by PVNS Rohit, the track is released on Sonu Nigam's independent label 'I Believe Music' and distributed by Global Music Junction.

"Over the last four decades of my musical journey, my fans have showered me with so much love and I've always been very grateful for that. I love each of you - my extended family - for embracing my work. Satrangi Re 2025 is a way of celebrating our symbiotic bond of love through different colours, each depicting a specific emotion. I am also thrilled to be celebrating my birthday with Vedarrth, who shares his birthday with me and turns one this year. His parents tell me that he has been an ardent admirer of my music since he was in his mother's womb and continues to be so. Having him launch Kahani Meri, a song that's extremely close to my heart, is heartening," said Sonu Nigam as quoted in a press note.

Anil Makhija, COO - Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow, added, "Sonu Nigam's music has always captured the many shades of love - personal yet profoundly universal. For the Satrangi Re India Tour, with NR Talent & Event Management, we have conceptualised an experience that mirrors this emotional depth of his songs and honours his legacy - a journey across seven cities and seven shades of love, unfolding like a story with its own soundtrack. This vision demanded a seamless, full-stack approach. From creative development and thematic design to ticketing architecture and the launch campaign and marketing, we've built every element to ensure the experience stays true to Sonu Nigam's timeless tunes that connect hearts."

Sonu Nigam is considered one of the most successful Indian singers in the music industry. He is popular for his versatility and melodious voice. Some of his popular songs include 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin', 'Sandese Aate Hain', 'Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal', 'Bole Chudiyan' and others. (ANI)

