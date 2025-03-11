Playback singer Sonu Nigam is known for being vocal about the problems within the music industry, and the society in general. This time as well, he is not holding back as he pointed his guns to the organisers of the recently concluded IIFA awards ceremony. On Tuesday, the singer took to his Instagram, and shared a screenshot of the nominees in the Best Playback Singer category. IIFA Awards 2025 Winners: Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Trumps With 10 Wins; Kartik Aaryan, Nitanshi Goel, Janki Bodiwala, Raghav Juyal Bag Acting Honours – See Full List.

The picture shows no mention of the senior singer for his superhit song "Mere Dholna 3.0" from the film. The song, which went viral on Instagram, is based on the “raudra ras” and showcases the feelings of the ghost in the movie after he was wronged by his own family. Sonu Nigam used the lines from the same song, “Bhola bhaala tha, seedha sada tha, main toh naadan tha” hinting at his innocence to think that only the merit of an artist gets the recognition and honour. He wrote in the caption, “Thank you IIFA... After all you were answerable to the Rajasthan bureaucracy”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

It is to be noted that the playback singer in December last year, lashed out at politicians after the Chief Minister of Rajasthan left his performance mid-way. The singer called the act disrespectful towards an artist. He took to his Instagram, and shared a video, in which he said, “Delegates came from all over the world to enhance the pride of Rajasthan. There was a CM, a youth minister, and a sports minister. There were a lot of people. I could not see all of them in the dark. There were a lot of people”. Sonu Nigam Requests Politicians Not to Attend Shows if They Plan to Leave Early (Watch Video).

“In the middle of the show, I saw that the CM and the rest of the people left. As soon as they left, all the delegates also left. I have a request to all politicians, if you do not respect your artists, then what will the people outside do?”, he added. Sonu Nigam has shared the video and called it an insult to "Goddess Saraswati’ and ‘art".

