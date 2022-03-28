Hollywood star couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had every reason to appear delighted today as it was after two years of pandemic life that celebs finally returned back to celebrating the Academy Awards in a normal fashion. The duo, who is currently expecting their second child together, stepped out for a glamorous date night as they walked the red carpet in a stunning look for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Blood: Disney+ Hotstar To Come Up With Indian Version of Irish Thriller-Mystery Series.

Sophie was snapped flaunting her baby bump while looking radiant in a red gown with long sleeves. Joe looked equally amazing in a black suit with a low neckline and white details. Joe and Sophie, who're already proud parents to daughter Willa Jonas, are yet to publicly discuss their baby news, though E! News has confirmed it. The couple got engaged in October 2017. Oscars 2022: From Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast to Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Biggest Snubs and Surprises From the 94th Academy Awards.

Sophie Turner Flaunts Baby Bump at Oscars After-Party

We're absolutely Stark-struck 🤩 #SophieTurner debuted her baby bump at the Vanity Fair #Oscar Party carpet ❤️🍼⁠ pic.twitter.com/Bw0gt6PfEy — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) March 28, 2022

In May 2019, Sophie and Joe surprised their fans by getting married after the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas. They then had a second wedding on June 29, 2019, at Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, France. The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

