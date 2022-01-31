Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): The wait is finally over! After missing its theatrical release multiple times due to COVID-19, SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' has now got a new release date.

On Monday, the makers announced the film will hit screens on March 25.

Also Read | Starve Acre: Matt Smith Joins Daniel Kokotajlo’s Upcoming Supernatural Horror Film.

"#RRRonMarch25th, 2022... FINALISED! #RRRMovie, a tweet read on the official twitter page of RRR movie.

The film is a fictional tale on the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

Also Read | FIR: Vishnu Vishal's Action-Thriller to Release in Theatres on February 11.

Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn are a part of the upcoming film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)