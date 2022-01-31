Director Manu Anand's eagerly awaited action thriller "FIR", featuring actor Vishnu Vishal in the lead, is likely to hit screens on February 11 this year. Sources close to the unit confirmed to IANS that the makers of the film were looking at releasing the film on February 11. The film has triggered immense interest ever since its trailer first released in January 2020. Mohan Das Title Announcement Teaser: Vishnu Vishal's Next Looks Intriguing and Terrifying at the Same Time (Watch Video).

Vishnu Vishal plays Abu Bakker Abdulla, a Muslim youth, in the film, which has director Gautham Vasudev Menon playing a cop. The film also features Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson, Reba Monica John, Gaurav Narayanan, and Prashanth Rangaswamy among others. Vishnu Vishal Gets the Sweetest Birthday Surprise Wish from Girlfriend Jwala Gutta (View Pic).

Produced by Vishnu Vishal's own production house, VV Studioz, the film has visuals by cinematographer Arul Vincent and music by Ashwath. Although the film was ready for release a long time ago, the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns had forced the team to hold it back. With the situation improving, the unit is now looking to release their film.

