Washington [US], June 13 (ANI): Hollywood actor Stephen Amell of 'Arrow' fame and his wife, Cassandra Jean, quietly welcomed their second child, a baby boy, last month.

According to TMZ, who confirmed this news, the pair have named their newborn Bowen. Further details regarding the baby's birth have been kept under wraps, though the outlet believes Bowen may have arrived via surrogate.

The bundle of joy is the longtime couple's second child. They are also parents to daughter Maverick Alexandra, who was born in 2013.

Stephen and Cassandra had met in 2011 and secretly tied the knot in December 2012. They later confirmed they were expecting their first child together.

"I'm excited -- no, I'm not excited, I'm very excited!" Stephen told a news outlet in June 2013, adding, "I'm sure that nervous energy will accompany that eventually but only in a positive way." (ANI)

