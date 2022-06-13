Bollywood actress Saba Azad, who portrayed the role of Parvana Irani in Rocket Boys, is set to work on her next project titled Minimum where she will essay the role of a French girl. The actress is currently anticipating the commencement of the film's shoot which starts on Friday and has a lot to talk about the same. Hrithik Roshan And Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad Attend Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Bash! (View Pics).

She said, "It's been daily classes for my next project 'Minimum', I really hope they pay off. The biggest perk of cinema are the new skills you get to learn along the way. The film commences shoot on the 17th of this month." "In the meantime It's been amazing to be back on the road with my band Madboy/Mink since the covid restrictions eased up and live performances and music festivals restarted, we're working on a music video to be shot and released after the shoot for minimum concludes", she added. Saba Azad Calls Rumoured Boyfriend Hrithik Roshan ‘My Love’ In French As He Cheers Her For Her Upcoming Movie Minimum.

Saba recently grabbed headlines as she walked with her rumoured beau Hrithik Roshan at Karan Johar's birthday bash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2022 07:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).