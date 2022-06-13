Actress Mugdha Veira Godse, who made a scintillating debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion is currently enjoying the positive response to her new web show The Broken News where she features along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Recently, she spoke about her character in the show and her experience of working with the cast. The Broken News Review: Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Series on Newsroom Politics Is Wobbly but Relevant and Effective! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Expressing her excitement, the actress said, "My character in 'The Broken News' is super exciting and important too. I'm playing a politician's role and that has required quite some research and conscious acting." Breaking down her screen presence, she said, "My scenes were mostly Jaideep but the ones with Sonali are my favorites as we had an awesome time on set. She is a gem of a person, also the entire team was just perfect and I had a great time working with them." The Broken News: Shriya Pilgaonkar Sheds Light on Her Character in Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat’s ZEE5 Show.

She further revealed how she got on board for the project, "Since the producers had already seen me in 'Bloody Brothers' - their previous series, they approached me for the part (in 'The Broken News'). After meeting with the director and reading the part, I was eager to take the part since it was challenging and really fresh."

