Los Angeles [US], February 14 (ANI): Actor Stephen Amell has bagged a lead role in Fox's 'Baywatch' reboot.

As per Variety, this marks the first confirmed casting for the series, which Fox Broadcasting Company picked up in September 2025 for the 2026-2027 broadcast season with a 12-episode order. Fox will hold an open casting call for the show on February 18, and production is scheduled to begin this spring in Los Angeles.

In the project, Amell will be seen as Hobie Buchannon, described as the "wild child we all loved from the original series" who "is now a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch," per the official character description.

"Hobie's world is turned upside down when Charlie, the daughter he never knew, shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy and become a Baywatch lifeguard alongside her dad."

Meanwhile, Amell was recently seen in "Suits" spinoff "Suits LA" at NBC. He is best known for playing the lead role in the hit CW series "Arrow," which aired for eight seasons. He also essayed the role of Oliver Queen, a.k.a Green Arrow, across multiple CW DC superhero shows in that time. His other recent credits include the Starz pro wrestling drama "Heels" and the films "Code 8 Parts 1 & 2." (ANI)

