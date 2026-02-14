Hyderabad, February 14: Actress Malavika Mohanan, who did all her stunts herself without a body double in director Maruthi's horror comedy 'The Raja Saab', featuring actor Prabhas in the lead, has now hit back at those who have been disputing that claim by releasing a series of BTS videos showing her doing the stunts herself.

Taking to her X timeline, Malavika Mohanan wrote, "Been seeing a lot of tweets and articles about how I claimed to do my own stunts for 'The Rajasaab' but a body double did it as there's a photo circulating online of a stunt artist who was my stunt double on the film."

Malavika Mohanan Shares BTS Clips To Prove She Did Her Stunts Herself

Been seeing a lot of tweets and articles about how I claimed to do my own stunts for ‘The Rajasaab’ but a body double did it as there’s a photo circulating online of a stunt artist who was my stunt double on the film. Firstly, I do action because I really enjoy doing action.… pic.twitter.com/9ePwlLpti4 — Malavika Mohanan (@MalavikaM_) February 13, 2026

She then went on to say, "Firstly, I do action because I really enjoy doing action. I’ve been a sporty girl since a young age and I enjoy physically challenging my body and learning new things."

"Secondly, there's always a stunt double on sets even when the actors are doing their own stunts as the action director gets them to do the rehearsals of the shot as they're the experts, before getting the actor to do a final shot. Or in the case of certain shots when they feel it's too risky for the actor to do it- they feel it's better for a professional to execute the shot so you're not doing anything too risky without knowing how to do it correctly."

She concluded the post saying,"So here’s some bts of me doing some fun shots & a big hug to my stunt double who taught me how to execute them right :)" It may be recalled that Malavika Mohanan, who played one of the three heroines in director Maruthi's horror comedy 'The Raja Saab', had, almost a month ago, shared a BTS video of her fight sequence in the film and disclosed that she loved to do stunts.

Taking to her social media timelines to share the BTS clip of her fight sequence in the film, she had said, "As girls we rarely get to do action in films, but I love doing stunts and had so much fun doing this scene! Did you like this scene?" Her question on X received a number of responses from both her followers and fans, with many of her fans praising her for stunts in the film.

