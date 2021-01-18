Los Angeles, Jan 18 (PTI) Veteran actor-comedian Steve Martin has announced that he has received his first round of COVID-19 vaccination.

In a Twitter post on Sunday night, the "Father of the Bride" star said he was doing fine.

"Good news/bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I'm 75. Thank you all, and thank you science,” Martin wrote.

The actor, who lives in New York, said he waited in person at the Javits Center to receive his jab.

"The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliche @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science," he added.

Martin said that the vaccine has had no side effects till now.

"Right now, I'm having no fide resects," he quipped while responding to a fan.

On the work front, Martin is currently filming his upcoming series, "Only Murders In the Building". PTI

