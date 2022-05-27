Netflix has added a warning card to the Stranger Things 4 premiere in the wake of the Texas school shooting incident. The warning card reads, "We filmed this season of 'Stranger Things' a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one." Stranger Things 4 Starring Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard Debuts With A 90% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

This warning will appear before the prior season recap that auto-plays at the beginning of 'Stranger Things 4' Episode 1 for viewers in the US only, Variety reported. Netflix has also edited the description for the premiere to include the note, "Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children," and added "disturbing images" to the show rating advisories. Stranger Things 4: Get Ready for Your World To Turn Upside Down With the Final Trailer (Watch Video).

The incident took place on Tuesday (local time) after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults The gunman was later killed by law enforcement officers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)