New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Congress MP Jebi Mather reflected on the success of the film L2 Empuraan to state that organisations like RSS and ruling government BJP can not affect the secular mindset of the Malayalis amid the ongoing controversy over the film.

MP Jebi Mather was all praise for director Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal for L2 Empuraan. She condemned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for targeting Prithviraj and criticising the beloved actor Mohanlal.

"Empuraan is well taken by the Malayalis, not just in Kerala, but across the world. It has become one of the fastest blockbuster hits. Within 5 days, it has got into the 200 core Club. The government, those who are in power, the ruling dispensation, the BJP, RSS. The RSS is writing every day on the organiser about criticising this movie, criticising Prithviraj, who is one of the finest directors, producers, and also actor by himself. So just by the focus is totally on again targeting Prithviraj," she said.

She also recalled the apology post by Mohanlal, which he issued a couple of days ago. Jebi Mather said,

"Then another sad thing is somebody like Mohanlal had to face such a cyber attack from the BJP and the right-wing extremists. That is very, very unfortunate that somebody like Mohal Lal, an actor who is loved by all, had to succumb to the pressure and then he had to put a post."

Despite the criticism, the Congress MP says that the success of the film signifies the fact that Kerala people don't want "all these extreme right-wing forces to interfere and disturb Kerala's secular mindset."

"So whatever it is, the Kerala has seen it, Malayali have seen it. The success of the movie shows that Kerala believes in the secular fabric and doesn't want all these extreme right-wing forces to interfere and disturb their secular mindset." said Jebi Mather.

Meanwhile, Kerala's Culture and Youth Affairs Minister Saji Cherian spoke out in defence of the film on Monday. Cherian emphasized that an artistic creation should be evaluated based on its merit as a form of art.

"An art form should be seen as an art form," Cherian said, urging the public to focus on the film's core message of unity.

"Many social issues will be raised when a film is made. The film expresses the idea that we are all one. That is what should be embraced," he added.

The Minister also commended director Prithviraj Sukumaran for his courage in tackling a different kind of film. "This is a film that the people of our country should watch. It is on par with world cinema," he said.

However, Cherian did express some concern regarding the film's portrayal of extreme violence, acknowledging that it might be difficult for some viewers.

In the wake of the controversy, LDF (Left Democratic Front) leaders have vehemently criticized Sangh Parivar outfits for their vocal opposition to the film, which they argue is an attempt to suppress creative freedom.

Actor Mohanlal, whose role in 'L2: Empuraan' has garnered significant attention, also addressed the controversy publicly.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mohanlal expressed regret over certain political and social elements in the film that had caused distress among his fans.

"I have come to know that some political and social themes that were included in the unveiling of Empuraan... have caused considerable distress among many of my loved ones," Mohanlal shared. The actor assured fans that the film's team had decided to remove the contentious elements.

"As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films promote hatred towards any political movement, ideology, or religious group," he clarified.

Mohanlal also reaffirmed his gratitude towards his audience, saying, "For the past four decades, it is you, the audience, who have been a part of my cinematic journey. Your love and trust are my strength."

L2 Empuraan was released in theatres on March 27. (ANI)

