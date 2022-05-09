London [UK], May 9 (ANI): Good news! The writing of the fourth season of the popular show 'Succession' is almost finished.

The update was shared by creator Jesse Armstrong at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards in London on Sunday, Variety reported.

"We're almost done with the writing for season 4, here in London, with the American writers coming over. They're a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we're doing on the show," Armstrong said.

Armstrong described the area where the writing is done as "pretty boring" - a boardroom akin to a "Spaces meets WeWork."

He said that once he has got everything for the season, he will share it with the cast and get their feedback, because "it's useful, they're smart, and they think things about their character."

'Succession' stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Hiam Abbass, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, and Arian Moayed.

In Season 3 of 'Succession', the members of the Roy family are engaged in a vicious fight for control of Waystar Royco, after Kendall (Jeremy Strong) publicly stabbed his CEO father, Logan (Brian Cox), in the back in an attempted coup. Since then, Kendall has been trying to shore up any power he may be able to attain, but it remains to be answered if the rash Kendall is once again playing checkers to Logan's chess. (ANI)

