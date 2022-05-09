Arjun Reddy actor, Vijay Deverakonda celebrates his birthday today. While the actor gained prominence post his stint as a brilliant but depressed doctor in Arjun Reddy, Bollywood too started getting obsessed with him soon after. While Arjun is currently working on his debut Hindi project, we aren't going to discuss that, are we? We'd instead discuss his fashion game and how impeccably he dresses for every event. Blessed with good looks and a lean frame, Vijay manages to look dapper almost every time we see him on the internet. Liger: Makers Of Vijay Deverakonda’s Film To Unveil The Liger Hunt Theme On May 9; Check Out The Teaser Video.

From his smart airport appearances to dapper red carpet avatars, Vijay's fashion shenanigans would put any man to shame. While his choices aren't as eccentric as Ranveer Singh's, he likes picking his own share of quirky attires. From printed blazer sets to funky co-ord sets, his fashion game is always in sync with the latest trends. While girls go gaga over him all day, we can't really blame them now, can we? Vijay definitely finds a place amongst the good looking actors down South and while Bollywood gears up to witness the storm that he is, we quickly reminisce and jot down some of his best fashion looks to date. Keep scrolling below. Charmme Kaur Captures ‘Liger Couple’ Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday Conversing At Apoorva Mehta’s 50th Birthday Bash (View Pics And Video).

Putting Some Swag in Ethnic Fashion

Vijay Deverakonda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dapper in White

Vijay Deverakonda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Frame It!

Vijay Deverakonda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pinstripe for Fun!

Vijay Deverakonda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nailing This Indo-Western Look

Vijay Deverakonda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot! Hot! Hot!!!

Vijay Deverakonda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Millennial Fashion Done Right

Vijay Deverakonda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking of Vijay's Bollywood debut, the actor will be seen in Karan Johar's production, titled Liger wherein he plays the role of a boxer. Ananya Panday has been roped in as the female lead.

