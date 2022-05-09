Sai Pallavi celebrates her birthday on May 9. Known for her natural acting skills, the South star is admired for her sheer simplicity. Besides being superhit on the celluloid, she’s also someone whose famous for her minimal yet impactful style. She has this penchant for traditional outfits that are fuss-free and wearable. A scroll through her Instagram feed and you’ll see ethnic fabulousity. Thanks to her impeccable team, Sai always manages to make stunning appearances that suit her to the ‘t’. Saranga Dariya Song From Love Story: Sai Pallavi’s Energy in This Song Is Infectious (Watch Video).

Blessed with a beautiful smile and oodles of confidence, the actress is definitely a fashion inspiration for all the girls out there who want to dress minimal yet create a mark. She’s a stunner who’s indeed wowing hearts with her every damn traditional style statement. Be it a saree, kurta or something fusion, she’s great at pulling off a desi couture. And as she celebrates her birthday today, we highlight the best ethnic pieces in her closet. Let’s get started! After Rejecting a Fairness Cream Ad Deal, Sai Pallavi Turns Down Another Offer Worth Rs 1 Crore.

Radiant in a Printed Kurta!

Red Saree Can Never Go Wrong!

Subtle Yet Impressive Style!

In Authentic South Indian Six-Yard!

Plain Saree + Floral Blouse = Gorg!

Pinkalicious!

Weaving a Fashionable Magic!

Isn't She Beautiful?

That’s it, guys! After looking at the above traditional style gems we can definitely say that the actress has a refined taste and it’s hard to beat her. Just look at those stellar pics above, isn’t she marvellous? Here’s wishing Sai Pallavi a very happy birthday. Rise and shine!

