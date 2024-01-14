Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's fans assemble outside his house on Sundays in large numbers to catch sight of their favourite actor.

Like always, this Sunday also, Big B stepped outside his house Jalsa and greeted his fans.

For his latest Sunday darshan, he opted for a simple look. He donned a white kurta that he paired with a beige shawl.

Have a look at the pictures from his customary Sunday meet and greet session with fans.

Every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence to get a glimpse of the megastar, and from the past over 40 years, the 'Sholay' star has been making sure to meet them.

In his blog, he had earlier shared that he always takes off his shoes before meeting his fans, describing it as a "devotion" for him to interact with his well-wishers.

He wrote, "I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera .. and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

The film is scheduled to release in January 2024. He also also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty. (ANI)

