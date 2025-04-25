Mumbai, April 25: Actor Suniel Shetty, who is gearing up for his upcoming period drama 'Kesari Veer,' shared the first look of his character Vegdaji on Friday. Taking to his Instagram, Suniel dropped a fierce poster of himself dressed as a powerful warrior.

Along with the poster, he wrote, "#Vegdaji, ek mahan yoddhaa and a fearless warrior of the battle of mighty #Somnath #HarHarMahadev. Releasing worldwide in cinemas on 16th May, 2025." ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Re-Release: Juhi Chawla Recalls Being ‘Thrilled’ About Her Cameo in Aamir Khan-Salman Khan Film, Says ‘Haila! Juhi Chawla’ Made Her Famous.

Makers on Friday also shared a poster of Vivek Oberoi, who plays Zafar Khan in the film. Apart from Shetty and Vivek, the film also stars Sooraj Pancholi in a key role. Helmed by director Prince Dhiman, the film is produced by veteran producer Kanu Chauhan. As per a press note, Kesari Veer delves into the inspiring tale of unsung warriors who fought and sacrificed their lives to protect the Somnath Temple from invaders in the 14th century AD. ‘Thudarum’ Movie Review: Mohanlal Gets Fantastic Showcase of His Brilliance in Tharun Moorthy’s Gripping Fan-Tribute Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sharing his passion for the project, producer Kanu Chauhan said that the story was deeply personal to him and that it was a dream to bring this lesser-known chapter of history to light. Director Prince Dhiman described how the narrative moved him emotionally, sparking thorough research to ensure every detail reflects historical accuracy. The period drama, which was originally scheduled to release on March 14, is now set to hit theaters on May 16. In the coming months, Suniel will also be seen in various projects, including The Legend of Somnath, Welcome to the Jungle, a show titled Nanda Devi with Lionsgate, and Hunter 3.

