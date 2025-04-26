Rajkumar Santoshi’s Andaz Apna Apna re-released in movie theatres on April 25, 2025, in India, and not just the fans of the film, but also the actors in it are equally excited. The Bollywood cult comedy starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The movie also had memorable cameos by actress Juhi Chawla and actor Govinda, who starred as themselves - movie stars. Upon the film’s re-release in theatres, Juhi Chawla shared a video on Instagram where she remembered moments from Andaz Apna Apna. There’s an interesting story she shared about the film and her casting in a guest appearance. Read on to know more. ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Re-Release: Who Plays What, Cast, Plot - Know About Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s 1994 Cult Comedy.

Juhi Chawla Recalls Being Thrilled To Be Part of ‘Andaz Apna Apna’

Before being cast in Andaz Apna Apna, Juhi Chawla recalled how she felt left out on seeing the film’s cute poster with Aamir and Salman, knowing that it was going to be something fun and unique. Juhi further revealed that two-three years after Andaz Apna Apna was complete and set for release, she was approached by the makers for a “guest appearance”. She said she was thrilled to be a part of Andaz Apna Apna. Juhi remembered that she shot for her guest appearance in one day at Mumbai's Film City, and how enriched she felt working with Aamir. Incidentally, Aamir Khan was Juhi Chawla’s co-star in the cult romance Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), which was a blockbuster and established their careers. They went on to star in many movies as a lead pair.

Juhi Chawla on Her Cameo in ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ - Watch Video:

Famous Line 'Haila! Juhi Chawla' From 'Andaz Apna Apna'

Although she was a huge star then, Juhi Chawla graciously said that it was the iconic Aamir Khan line "Haila! Juhi Chawla" from Andaz Apna Apna that made her famous. She still gets that line a lot from fans, she said. In her post on Instagram about Andaz Apna Apna, Juhi Chawla wrote: ““Haila, Juhi Chawla” is something I still get to hear till date, wherever I go! Even though I was in the film for a just a short time, this film is incredibly close to my heart for its warm humour and hilarious physical comedy! I am more than ecstatic for an entire new generation to witness this comedic masterpiece on the big screens again!”

‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Re-Release Box Office

Even as fans await the sequel to Andaz Apna Apna, which as per Salman Khan and Aamir Khan is being written, the original film has drawn people to theatres on its re-release. As per The Times of India, more than 5,500 tickets for Andaz Apna Apna were sold in April 2025 in advance booking. The film is doing better than some of the new releases in theatres. It clearly shows that audiences will flock to theatres if the content is good, whether it is a new film or an old one.

'Andaz Apna Apna' Producer's Children Refute Sequel Rumours

Meanwhile, the children of Andaz Apna Apna producer Vinay Kumar Sinha – Priti Sinha, Amod Sinha and Namrata Sinha – revealed in an interview with Lehren Retro that the films' sequel is "only talk" as of now. Rajkumar Santoshi has been talking about writing the script since their father was alive, but nothing much has come out of it, they said. Moreover, they also said that they have not given the rights to either Rajkumar Santoshi or Aamir Khan to make the film as producers. It remains to be seen what the fate of Andaz Apna Apna 2 entails.

However, the siblings say the original film’s re-release is a tribute to their father. "Restoring and re-releasing Andaz Apna Apna has been an emotional journey for our family. This re-release is a tribute to our father, honouring his vision and legacy. We have added an un-picturised song from the film’s original music album in the additional opening credits of the film," said Priti Sinha in a statement. She also said that the film was released without much promotion in 1994, but the re-release is being promoted well. The siblings said the original film was a hit, contrary to popular belief that it was a flop. They also convinced Aamir Khan – the star who believed that film was a flop - that it indeed recovered its cost although it had gone over-budget.

‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Re-Release Trailer - Watch Video:

